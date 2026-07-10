Zelenskiy, on Poland: We need to be 'tactful and constructive'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki to resolve a historical issue, prioritizing friendly relations between the two nations.
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had a constructive and lengthy meeting with his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara following a major spat between Kyiv and Warsaw over a historical issue.
"In my view, we need to be constructive and tactful so as not to damage the important friendly neighbourly relations between Ukraine and Poland," he told reporters.
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