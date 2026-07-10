Zelenskiy, on Poland: We need to be 'tactful and constructive'

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said He Had A Constructive And Lengthy Meeting With His Polish Counterpart Karol Nawrocki On The Sidelines Of The Nato Summit In Ankara Following A Major Spat Between Kyiv And Warsaw Over A Historical Issue In My View

President ​Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy said he ​had a constructive ‌and lengthy meeting with his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki ‌on the sidelines ‌of the NATO summit in Ankara following a major ⁠spat ​between ⁠Kyiv and Warsaw over ⁠a historical issue.

"In my view, ​we need to be ⁠constructive and tactful so ⁠as not ​to damage the important friendly ⁠neighbourly relations between Ukraine and ⁠Poland," ⁠he told reporters.