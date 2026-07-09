Tennis-Noskova downs Kostyuk to set up all-Czech Wimbledon final

Linda Noskova secured a spot in the Wimbledon final with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Marta Kostyuk, becoming the first Czech woman to reach a Grand Slam final.

Reuters | Linda Noskova Set Up The First Allczech Womens Grand Slam Final As She Beat Ukraines Marta Kostyuk In The Wimbledon Semifinal On Thursday After The Nervejangling Tension Of Compatriot Karolina Muchovas Victory Over Coco Gauff Earlier On A Sweltering Centre Court | Updated: 09-07-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 22:51 IST
Tennis-Noskova downs Kostyuk to set up all-Czech Wimbledon final
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Linda ​Noskova set up ‌the first ​all-Czech women's Grand Slam final as she ‌beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-4 in the Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday.

After the ‌nerve-jangling tension of compatriot Karolina Muchova's ‌victory over Coco Gauff earlier on a sweltering Centre Court, 21-year-old Noskova breezed through ⁠in ​a ⁠low-key duel. Ninth seed Noskova, playing in her first ⁠Grand Slam semi-final, looked calm and composed ​throughout and took the opening set ⁠as she pounced on a poor service ⁠game ​by Kostyuk at 4-5.

She got ahead early in the second set ⁠only for Kostyuk to briefly spark into ⁠life ⁠but clinched victory in one hour and 19 minutes.

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