Tennis-Noskova downs Kostyuk to set up all-Czech Wimbledon final
Linda Noskova secured a spot in the Wimbledon final with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Marta Kostyuk, becoming the first Czech woman to reach a Grand Slam final.
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Linda Noskova set up the first all-Czech women's Grand Slam final as she beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-4 in the Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday.
After the nerve-jangling tension of compatriot Karolina Muchova's victory over Coco Gauff earlier on a sweltering Centre Court, 21-year-old Noskova breezed through in a low-key duel. Ninth seed Noskova, playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final, looked calm and composed throughout and took the opening set as she pounced on a poor service game by Kostyuk at 4-5.
She got ahead early in the second set only for Kostyuk to briefly spark into life but clinched victory in one hour and 19 minutes.
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