Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras starts serving lighter 5-game suspension

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras began ​serving his suspension Thursday that was handed out for his participation in a brawl with the Washington ​Nationals last week. After an appeal, Contreras' discipline reportedly was reduced from seven ‌to ​five games.

Tennis-Ostapenko, Arevalo fight back to win Wimbledon mixed doubles title

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo came from a set down to beat Australia's Storm Hunter and Marc Polmans 4-6 7-5 6-2 on Thursday and claim the Wimbledon mixed doubles title. The Australian pair made the stronger start, breaking early to take the opening set and ‌carrying that momentum into the second as they kept Ostapenko and Arevalo under pressure.

Tennis-Muchova's heroics sink Gauff to seal all-Czech Wimbledon final with Noskova

For a place in the Wimbledon final, Karolina Muchova was ready to put her body on the line. A maiden Grand Slam title could heal all her past wounds when she takes on Czech compatriot Linda Noskova on Saturday. Even as Muchova's surgically patched-up body went hurtling towards the turf after conjuring a showstopping dive volley to catch Coco Gauff ‌off guard in their semi-final, she never lost sight of the ball.

Soccer-Mbappe strikes again after missing penalty as France outclass Morocco to reach semi-finals

France captain Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty but curled in a superb goal ‌on the hour as France struck twice in six minutes to brush aside Morocco 2-0 on Thursday and book their spot in the World Cup semi-finals. Mbappe, who at 27 became the youngest player to rack up 20 World Cup appearances, also bagged his 20th World Cup goal with a curling shot from just inside the box before Ousmane Dembele added another six minutes later with a low drive to set up a last-four meeting with Belgium or Spain.

5-star recruit Marcus Spears Jr. reclassifies to 2026, picks Texas

Five-star basketball recruit Marcus Spears Jr. will reclassify and ⁠has committed to ​Texas for the 2026-27 college season, he informed ESPN on ⁠Thursday. The 17-year-old Spears, a native of Plano, Texas, is regarded as the nation's No. 1 prospect. He elected to play for Texas and coach Sean Miller over Arizona, LSU and Kentucky.

MLB roundup: Framber Valdez fans 9 as Tigers win 5th straight

Framber Valdez threw seven innings of ⁠one-run ball to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-1 win over the visiting Athletics on Thursday night. Valdez (5-6) retired the first 11 hitters he faced and allowed just three hits, struck out nine and issued no walks in a dominant performance. Jake Rogers, ​Zach McKinstry and Eduardo Valencia hit home runs for Detroit, which won its fifth consecutive game and completed a sweep of the A's, who have dropped six straight contests.

Report: Two groups emerge as favorites ⁠in Seahawks' sale process

One group from the Boston Celtics and another from the San Francisco 49ers are the leading candidates to buy the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, Front Office Sports reported on Thursday. Current Celtics minority owner Aditya Mittal and former Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck lead one group, while ⁠the ​other is headed by 49ers minor investor Vinod Khosla, per Front Office Sports. The report also noted that one of the groups includes a former Seahawks player, but offered no further background information.

Federal grand jury indicts 8 men over alleged plot to attack White House UFC event, DOJ says

A federal grand jury has indicted eight men over an alleged plot to attack the Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts event on the White House lawn in ⁠June, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday. Here are details:

Tennis-On Wimbledon's lawns, Czech excellence blooms again

Just as strawberries, cream, Pimm's and petunias are synonymous with the Wimbledon Championships, so are women from the Czech ⁠Republic excelling on the historic lawns. Saturday's singles final will ⁠feature 21-year-old Linda Noskova and fellow Czech Karolina Muchova after both came through their semi-finals on Thursday.

NBA-Raptors pause planned Leonard trade amid NBA probe involving Clippers

The Toronto Raptors have put their planned trade for Kawhi Leonard on hold as a result of the league's investigation involving the Los Angeles Clippers, they said on Thursday. According to the Raptors, ‌the NBA league office told them ‌they would assume the risk of any potential outcome of the investigation affecting Leonard, who led Toronto to their only championship ​in 2019 before joining the Clippers a month later.