NBA-Raptors pause planned Leonard trade amid NBA probe involving Clippers

The Toronto Raptors have put their planned trade for Kawhi Leonard on hold due to the NBA's ongoing investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers' potential circumvention of league rules.

Reuters | The Toronto Raptors Have Put Their Planned Trade For Kawhi Leonard On Hold As A Result Of The Leagues Investigation Involving The Los Angeles Clippers | Updated: 10-07-2026 02:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 02:10 IST
NBA-Raptors pause planned Leonard trade amid NBA probe involving Clippers
Kawhi Leonard
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The Toronto Raptors have put their planned trade for ​Kawhi Leonard on hold as a result ​of the league's investigation involving the ‌Los Angeles ​Clippers, they said on Thursday. According to the Raptors, the NBA league office told them they would assume the risk of any potential outcome of ‌the investigation affecting Leonard, who led Toronto to their only championship in 2019 before joining the Clippers a month later.

"In light of this, we will wait until the league's investigation is complete," the Raptors said in ‌a statement. "The Raptors remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift ‌resolution for our players, our organization and our fans."

The NBA launched an investigation into the Clippers in 2025 following media reports that Leonard was paid by a now-bankrupt environmental firm that had close ties to team owner Steve Ballmer as a way ⁠to circumvent ​league rules that restrict ⁠the total amount a team can spend on its player payroll. The reports said Leonard had a four-year, $28-million endorsement contract with the firm ⁠but the twice NBA champion is alleged to have provided no work as part of the deal.

The Clippers have ​previously denied that any rules were broken and welcomed the league’s investigation. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said ⁠last month that the investigation into the Clippers was "close to the point now where I think we need to wrap this up."

Leonard ⁠emerged ​as a star with the San Antonio Spurs and was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in 2014 after leading them to victory over the Miami Heat. He fell out with the Spurs ⁠over a leg injury and was traded to the Raptors where he spent one season and was named ⁠NBA Finals MVP for ⁠a second time before joining the Clippers.

Last week, media reports said the Clippers had agreed to send 35-year-old Leonard back to the Raptors as part of a ‌deal that included ‌Toronto All-Star Brandon Ingram.

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