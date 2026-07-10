North Korea Has Decided On Measures To Strengthen Its Nuclear Forces Quantitatively And Qualitatively As Leader Kim Jong Un Called For Modernising Its Military

​North ‌Korea has ​decided on measures ‌to strengthen its nuclear forces "quantitatively and qualitatively" as ‌leader Kim ‌Jong Un called for modernising its military, ⁠state ​media ⁠KCNA said on ⁠Friday.

The measures and ​Kim's remarks came during ⁠an enlarged meeting ⁠of ​the ruling Workers' Party's ⁠Central Military Commission on Thursday, ⁠KCNA ⁠said.