North Korea decides on measures to expand nuclear forces, KCNA says
North Korea has announced plans to strengthen its nuclear forces, with leader Kim Jong Un calling for modernisation of its military at a key party meeting.
- Country:
- North Korea
North Korea has decided on measures to strengthen its nuclear forces "quantitatively and qualitatively" as leader Kim Jong Un called for modernising its military, state media KCNA said on Friday.
The measures and Kim's remarks came during an enlarged meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission on Thursday, KCNA said.
ALSO READ
-
North Korea decides on measures to expand nuclear forces, KCNA reports
-
Australia, India strike deal on uranium exports during Modi visit
-
EDF says production unit No. 2 at Golfech nuclear plant halted amid heatwave
-
Iran says US projectile hit area around Bushehr nuclear plant
-
Explosive Incidents Rock Iran's Bushehr Province