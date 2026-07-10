Zverev Sets Stage for Back-to-Back Grand Slam Triumphs
Alexander Zverev defeated Briton Arthur Fery in the Wimbledon semifinals with a 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4 win, setting himself up for a chance at consecutive Grand Slam victories following his French Open success. He will face either reigning champion Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the final.
In a decisive semifinal match, Alexander Zverev halted Arthur Fery's impressive Wimbledon run with a victory that places him on the brink of consecutive Grand Slam wins.
Fresh from his triumph at Roland Garros, Zverev, who reached his fifth major final, is set to play against either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic.
Despite initial resistance from Fery, who aimed to match Goran Ivanisevic's 2001 wildcard success, Zverev showcased his experience and prowess, dominating the match to secure his place in the final.