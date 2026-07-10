Zverev Sets Stage for Back-to-Back Grand Slam Triumphs

Alexander Zverev Ended The Fairytale Wimbledon Run Of Briton Arthur Fery With A Win On Friday To Reach The Final

In a decisive semifinal match, Alexander Zverev halted Arthur Fery's impressive Wimbledon run with a victory that places him on the brink of consecutive Grand Slam wins.

Fresh from his triumph at Roland Garros, Zverev, who reached his fifth major final, is set to play against either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic.

Despite initial resistance from Fery, who aimed to match Goran Ivanisevic's 2001 wildcard success, Zverev showcased his experience and prowess, dominating the match to secure his place in the final.