Pieter-Steph du Toit Praises Rassie Erasmus' Leadership as Springboks Eye Record

Standin Captain Pietersteph Du Toit Has Hailed The Influence Of South Africa Coach Rassie Erasmus As The Doubleworld Cup Winner Prepares To Take Charge Of A Record Th Springbok Match When They Host Scotland In The Nations Championship On Saturday Versatile Forward Du Toit Has Been A Key Part Of Erasmus Plans Since The Coach First Took The Helm In

Stand-in Springboks captain Pieter-Steph du Toit has publicly lauded the vital role of coach Rassie Erasmus, as the double World Cup winner gets ready to lead the team in a record-breaking 55th match against Scotland this Saturday in the Nations Championship.

Erasmus, known for his strategic acumen, will surpass the record held by 2007 World Cup winner Jake White, as he steers the South African rugby team at Loftus stadium, Pretoria. Du Toit reminisces about their first meeting, praising Erasmus' talent for devising plans that provide a competitive edge.

Du Toit, leading in place of injured captain Siya Kolisi, expressed excitement over his leadership role during his 97th Test in the face of recent victories, including a 45-21 win over England. The Springboks are set to host Scotland in what promises to be an intense match, maintaining their unbeaten home record against the Scots since 2014.