Tim Merlier Sprints to Victory in Thrilling Tour de France Stage

Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier, representing Soudal Quick-Step, secured a spectacular victory in stage seven of the Tour de France with a powerful sprint finish in Bordeaux. Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar, a four-time champion, held onto his overall leadership as he aims for a third consecutive title in the renowned cycling race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgian Tim Merlier Soudal Quickstep Triumphed In A Crowded Sprint To Win Stage Seven Of The Tour De France On Friday | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:55 IST
Tim Merlier Sprints to Victory in Thrilling Tour de France Stage
Tim Merlier

Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier, from the team Soudal Quick-Step, clinched a thrilling victory in stage seven of the Tour de France.

He won in spectacular fashion, triumphing in a sprint finish in Bordeaux ahead of Soren Waerenskjold. The race saw a high-stakes final push to the line.

Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar, who has previously claimed four titles, maintained his position as overall leader as he continues his pursuit of a third straight championship win.

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