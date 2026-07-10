Tim Merlier Sprints to Victory in Thrilling Tour de France Stage

Belgian Tim Merlier Soudal Quickstep Triumphed In A Crowded Sprint To Win Stage Seven Of The Tour De France On Friday

Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier, from the team Soudal Quick-Step, clinched a thrilling victory in stage seven of the Tour de France.

He won in spectacular fashion, triumphing in a sprint finish in Bordeaux ahead of Soren Waerenskjold. The race saw a high-stakes final push to the line.

Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar, who has previously claimed four titles, maintained his position as overall leader as he continues his pursuit of a third straight championship win.