Heatwave Tragedy: Drowning Toll Rises in France

French Sports Minister Marina Ferrari Said On Friday That People Had Died In The Country From Drowning Since June When A Heatwave Sent Temperatures Soaring Across Europe

The French government is grappling with a disheartening statistic. On Friday, Sports Minister Marina Ferrari highlighted the significant number of drowning deaths that occurred since a sweltering heatwave hit the region on June 19.

According to Ferrari, a total of 131 individuals have succumbed to drowning in various water bodies around the nation. The soaring temperatures, which have gripped much of Europe, are seen as a contributing factor, prompting increased public safety warnings.

These tragic incidents underscore the need for heightened awareness and precautionary measures during extreme weather conditions, as both citizens and officials seek solutions to these recurring public safety challenges.