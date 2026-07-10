India's Special Olympics Football Squad Aims for Historic Hat-Trick at Gothia Cup

India’s Special Olympics Bharat football team embarks on a journey to Gothenburg with aspirations of clinching their third consecutive title at the Gothia Cup, the world's largest youth football competition. Celebrated at the Swedish Embassy, they are champions and ambassadors of both India and Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:00 IST
India's Special Olympics Football Squad Aims for Historic Hat-Trick at Gothia Cup
Ashish Sood and Sweden's Ambassador to India, Jan Thesleff with India's Special Olympics Bharat football team (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a ceremonious departure from New Delhi's Embassy of Sweden, India's Special Olympics Bharat football team sets its sights on Gothenburg, Sweden, with ambitions of achieving a historic third consecutive title at the Gothia Cup. The global youth football competition, running from July 12 to 18, gathers nearly 1,700 teams worldwide.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood lauded the team's past achievements and offered his best as they embarked on this prestigious challenge. He emphasized the significance of a team comprising children with intellectual disabilities striving for sporting excellence, thus highlighting a robust sports ecosystem within India.

Sweden's Ambassador to India, Jan Thesleff, praised the players as both champions and ambassadors, underscoring the Gothia Cup's stature as the world's largest youth football event, over the current World Cup frenzy. He commended the Indian team's prior victories and expressed pride in hosting these young athletes, hopeful for their continued success on the international stage.

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