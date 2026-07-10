India's Special Olympics Football Squad Aims for Historic Hat-Trick at Gothia Cup

In a ceremonious departure from New Delhi's Embassy of Sweden, India's Special Olympics Bharat football team sets its sights on Gothenburg, Sweden, with ambitions of achieving a historic third consecutive title at the Gothia Cup. The global youth football competition, running from July 12 to 18, gathers nearly 1,700 teams worldwide.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood lauded the team's past achievements and offered his best as they embarked on this prestigious challenge. He emphasized the significance of a team comprising children with intellectual disabilities striving for sporting excellence, thus highlighting a robust sports ecosystem within India.

Sweden's Ambassador to India, Jan Thesleff, praised the players as both champions and ambassadors, underscoring the Gothia Cup's stature as the world's largest youth football event, over the current World Cup frenzy. He commended the Indian team's prior victories and expressed pride in hosting these young athletes, hopeful for their continued success on the international stage.