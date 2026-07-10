Historic Move: Big Bash League to Debut in India, Strengthening Cricketing Ties

Australia's Big Bash League will stage a landmark match in Chennai in 2026, marking its first-ever game outside Australia. This event, announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Australia, signifies the growing cricketing ties between the two nations, promising expanded bilateral relations and new opportunities for international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:05 IST
Historic Move: Big Bash League to Debut in India, Strengthening Cricketing Ties
BBL 2025-26 champions Perth Scorchers (Photo: X/ @BBL). Image Credit: ANI

In a historic development for international cricket, the 2026-27 season of Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) will commence with a landmark match in Chennai. Former India cricketer Atul Wassan hailed the decision as a pivotal move, expected to fortify cricketing ties between India and Australia while expanding the global footprint of franchise cricket.

The announcement, made by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his visit to Australia, confirmed that the Melbourne Renegades will face Perth Scorchers on December 12, marking the first-ever BBL match held outside Australia. Wassan emphasized the role of cricket in fostering diplomatic connections, underscoring the BBL as a premier tournament alongside the IPL.

Coinciding with the cricketing announcement, Modi and Albanese unveiled the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This strategic framework seeks to deepen sporting ties, focusing on key areas such as athlete development and infrastructure. The initiative aligns with Australia's upcoming Brisbane 2032 Olympics and India's ambitions to host future global sporting events.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
4
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026