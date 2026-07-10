Opening match of Australia's Big Bash cricket league to be played in India

The Opening Match Of Australias Mens Cricket Big Bash League Will Take Place In India In December This Year

The ‌opening match ​of Australia's men's cricket Big Bash ‌League will take place in India in December this year, Prime Minister ‌Anthony Albanese said on Friday.

Albanese ‌made the announcement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the final day ⁠of ​his ⁠three-day visit to Australia. The match in ⁠the southern Indian city of Chennai ​will make the domestic Australian T20 ⁠competition the first foreign cricket league ⁠to ​play in India, and will be the centrepiece ⁠of a week-long Australian cultural festival held ⁠across ⁠India in December.