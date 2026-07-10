Opening match of Australia's Big Bash cricket league to be played in India
Australia's men's cricket Big Bash League will open in India's Chennai in December, marking the first time a foreign league has played in India.
- Country:
- Australia
The opening match of Australia's men's cricket Big Bash League will take place in India in December this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday.
Albanese made the announcement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the final day of his three-day visit to Australia. The match in the southern Indian city of Chennai will make the domestic Australian T20 competition the first foreign cricket league to play in India, and will be the centrepiece of a week-long Australian cultural festival held across India in December.