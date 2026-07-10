Nicky Hayen Takes the Helm: A New Era for Burnley

Burnley FC has named Nicky Hayen as their new head coach on a three-year contract. The club, competing in the Championship league, announced the appointment on Thursday. This move marks a significant step for Burnley as they aim to enhance their competitive performance and reach new heights in the upcoming seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Burnley Have Appointed Nicky Hayen As Head Coach On A Threeyear Contract | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:18 IST
Nicky Hayen Takes the Helm: A New Era for Burnley

In a strategic move, Burnley FC has appointed Nicky Hayen as the head coach under a three-year contract. The announcement, made on Thursday, signals a fresh leadership approach for the Championship club.

Nicky Hayen, renowned for his tactical acumen and leadership skills, joins the club with aspirations to strengthen their performance in the league.

This decision aligns with Burnley's long-term vision of achieving higher success and stability in English football's competitive landscape.

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