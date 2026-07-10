Nicky Hayen Takes the Helm: A New Era for Burnley

Burnley Have Appointed Nicky Hayen As Head Coach On A Threeyear Contract

In a strategic move, Burnley FC has appointed Nicky Hayen as the head coach under a three-year contract. The announcement, made on Thursday, signals a fresh leadership approach for the Championship club.

Nicky Hayen, renowned for his tactical acumen and leadership skills, joins the club with aspirations to strengthen their performance in the league.

This decision aligns with Burnley's long-term vision of achieving higher success and stability in English football's competitive landscape.