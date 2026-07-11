Algeria Reopens Airspace to Mali: A New Chapter in Diplomacy

Algeria has reopened its airspace to flights from Mali, resuming operations after a closure that lasted from April 2025. This action follows the shooting down of a Malian drone by Algeria, a point of contention that Mali disputed. The decision marks a step towards improved diplomatic relations between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algeria Has Fully Reopened Its National Airspace To Air Traffic From Mali | Updated: 11-07-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 03:16 IST
Algeria Reopens Airspace to Mali: A New Chapter in Diplomacy
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Algeria has officially reopened its national airspace to flights from Mali, marking a significant diplomatic development. The reopening, effective Friday, allows full air traffic between the two nations, as reported by Algerian state media.

The airspace had been closed since April 2025, following a controversial incident where Algeria claimed to have shot down a Malian surveillance drone that allegedly violated its airspace. Mali contested this account, asserting that the drone crashed within its territory.

This resumption of air traffic between Algeria and Mali indicates a potential thaw in relations and highlights the importance of rebuilding trust and cooperation in regional diplomacy.

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