Algeria Reopens Airspace to Mali: A New Chapter in Diplomacy

Algeria Has Fully Reopened Its National Airspace To Air Traffic From Mali

Algeria has officially reopened its national airspace to flights from Mali, marking a significant diplomatic development. The reopening, effective Friday, allows full air traffic between the two nations, as reported by Algerian state media.

The airspace had been closed since April 2025, following a controversial incident where Algeria claimed to have shot down a Malian surveillance drone that allegedly violated its airspace. Mali contested this account, asserting that the drone crashed within its territory.

This resumption of air traffic between Algeria and Mali indicates a potential thaw in relations and highlights the importance of rebuilding trust and cooperation in regional diplomacy.