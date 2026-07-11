Apple Targets OpenAI in Legal Battle over Trade Secrets

Apple has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and two former employees, accusing them of misappropriating trade secrets to accelerate OpenAI's entry into consumer hardware. This legal move marks a significant escalation as tensions rise between the tech giants in the competitive AI and hardware space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Apple On Friday Sued Openai And Two Former Employees | Updated: 11-07-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 03:17 IST
Apple Targets OpenAI in Legal Battle over Trade Secrets
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Apple launched a legal action against OpenAI and two ex-employees on Friday, claiming the misappropriation of trade secrets to support OpenAI's consumer hardware ventures. The lawsuit, filed in California, underscores the deepening rivalry between the technology giants as they compete in the AI space.

The complaint details that OpenAI systematically acquired and exploited Apple's confidential information through former employees, recruiting practices, and supplier relationships. The suit also claims OpenAI could potentially redirect consumer focus from Apple's iPhone with its hardware ambitions.

Former Apple employees Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan, named in the lawsuit, have been accused of accessing Apple’s internal data and sharing it with OpenAI. Further, Apple alleged that its trusted information was utilized in a clandestine manner to benefit OpenAI, raising significant concerns over partner reliability in a rapidly evolving tech industry.

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