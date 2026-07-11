China's Helium Hiccup: Export Ban Amidst Global Tensions

China has issued an immediate, temporary ban on helium exports, responding to new unrest in the Middle East that could escalate global supply shortages. The semiconductor industry heavily depends on helium for essential processes, raising concerns following earlier shortages caused by U.S.-Israeli conflicts with Iran.

According to Cory Combs, a leading expert at Trivium China, this export ban is a strategic move to shield China's domestic supply. While global dependencies on Chinese helium are low, potential impacts may surface for companies at the margins, although significant shortages or price spikes aren't anticipated.

Currently, China relies on imports for 85% of its helium, with Qatar being a key supplier. The ban aligns with Beijing's historical approach to manage critical resources amid external tensions by restricting exports of crucial commodities to protect internal market stability.