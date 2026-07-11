Tensions Rise as Trump Warns of Escalated U.S. Military Action Against Iran

President Donald Trump announced that U.S. and Iran talks would continue despite heightened hostilities, but declared the ceasefire over. Amid threats of military action and geopolitical tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, Trump demanded Iran cease ship attacks. Diplomatic efforts are underway to address sinking global oil supplies and violence escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said The Us And Iran Had Agreed To Continue Talks Despite An Escalation Of Hostilities This Week But He Declared That The Ceasefire Reached Between The Two Sides Last Month Was Over The United States Also Stepped Up Demands On Friday That Iran Stop Attacks On Ships In The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 11-07-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 10:14 IST
Tensions Rise as Trump Warns of Escalated U.S. Military Action Against Iran
Trump

President Donald Trump stated that discussions with Iran will persist, despite a surge in hostilities. However, he declared that the previous ceasefire has ended.

The United States has demanded that Iran cease its assaults on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical geopolitical issue as oil prices rise, affecting Trump's political agenda as elections approach. The week's conflict saw commercial tankers attacked, leading to U.S. and Iranian military exchanges.

No incidents were reported Friday while mediators scrambled to sustain diplomatic efforts. Tensions focused on the Strait of Hormuz, with both countries involved in negotiations to ensure safe passage. The U.S. proposed military action if Iran threatened the President, following intelligence of an assassination plot.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026