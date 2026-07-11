Tensions Rise as Trump Warns of Escalated U.S. Military Action Against Iran

President Donald Trump Said The Us And Iran Had Agreed To Continue Talks Despite An Escalation Of Hostilities This Week But He Declared That The Ceasefire Reached Between The Two Sides Last Month Was Over The United States Also Stepped Up Demands On Friday That Iran Stop Attacks On Ships In The Strait Of Hormuz

President Donald Trump stated that discussions with Iran will persist, despite a surge in hostilities. However, he declared that the previous ceasefire has ended.

The United States has demanded that Iran cease its assaults on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical geopolitical issue as oil prices rise, affecting Trump's political agenda as elections approach. The week's conflict saw commercial tankers attacked, leading to U.S. and Iranian military exchanges.

No incidents were reported Friday while mediators scrambled to sustain diplomatic efforts. Tensions focused on the Strait of Hormuz, with both countries involved in negotiations to ensure safe passage. The U.S. proposed military action if Iran threatened the President, following intelligence of an assassination plot.