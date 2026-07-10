Rajnath Singh Says India Anchors Peace in Indian Ocean Region

Updated: 10-07-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 22:52 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has described India as the primary guarantor of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region, praising the Indian Navy for protecting the country's maritime interests amid an increasingly complex global security environment. He made the remarks while addressing naval personnel at a Barakhana event in Visakhapatnam on the eve of the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri, the sixth indigenous stealth frigate built under Project 17A.

Singh said the Indian Ocean holds immense strategic importance for India, with more than 90% of the country's trade by volume moving through maritime routes. He noted that India's energy security, Exclusive Economic Zone and island territories make maritime security an essential pillar of national development and economic growth.

He added that increasing geopolitical competition and the presence of extra-regional powers have made maritime vigilance more important than ever, with the Indian Navy continuing to safeguard sea lanes and protect the country's interests across the region.

Indigenous warship reflects growing defence capabilities

Calling India the largest and most responsible stakeholder in the Indian Ocean Region, the Defence Minister reaffirmed the country's commitment to maintaining a peaceful, secure and stable maritime environment. He said the region is central to India's strategic interests and that protecting it remains a national responsibility.

Singh also highlighted the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri as another milestone in India's journey towards defence self-reliance. Built with a high level of indigenous content, the warship reflects the country's expanding capability in designing and constructing advanced naval platforms while strengthening the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.

He praised the dedication, professionalism and patriotism of the armed forces, saying their commitment continues to protect the nation against evolving security challenges.

Soldiers urged to prepare for future warfare

The Defence Minister said the character of warfare is changing rapidly, with future conflicts likely to take new and unpredictable forms. He urged military personnel to continuously upgrade their skills, remain physically and mentally prepared, and develop expertise in emerging technologies that will shape modern battlefields.

Singh observed that future threats may not always involve formally declared wars and warned that tomorrow's adversaries could operate in entirely different ways from those seen in the past. He assured the armed forces that the government would continue providing world-class weapons, advanced technology and modern resources to strengthen national defence.

At the same time, he emphasised that military success ultimately depends on the people operating those systems. He said advanced equipment alone cannot secure victory without well-trained, disciplined and determined personnel capable of responding to evolving security challenges. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Eastern Naval Command chief Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla and other senior naval officers were present during the event.