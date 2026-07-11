Tragic Farewell to South African Midfield Star Jayden Adams

The South African football community is in mourning following the untimely death of international midfielder Jayden Adams, aged 25. The country's sports ministry confirmed his passing but did not reveal the cause.

Adams played a crucial role for South Africa in the 2026 World Cup, featuring in all group stage games. His contribution helped the team secure a historic place in the knockout rounds.

A gifted player with significant achievements to his name, Adams' death was met with tributes from the South African Football Players' Union and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who extended condolences to his family and teammates.