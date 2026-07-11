South African Soccer Star Jayden Adams Passes Away at 25

South Africa is mourning the sudden death of international soccer player Jayden Adams, who passed away at the age of 25. The tragic news was confirmed by the country's sports ministry on Saturday. Adams played a crucial role in his national team's recent World Cup campaign.

Despite the untimely loss of his grandmother, Adams exemplified resilience, starting key matches against Mexico and the Czech Republic, and contributing to South Africa's historic advancement to the knockout stages after defeating South Korea.

A pivotal player for Mamelodi Sundowns, Adams helped secure the African Champions League title in the 2025/26 season. Tributes poured in from the South African Football Players' Union and sports minister Gayton McKenzie, highlighting Adams' impact on the sport and his promising career that was tragically cut short.