Slaven Bilic Returns to Lead Croatia with Renewed Ambition

The Croatian Football Federation has appointed Slaven Bilic as the new head coach after Zlatko Dalic stepped down last week. This decision marks Bilic's return to the Croatian national team setup, where he previously coached both the Under-21 and senior squads.

Bilic expressed his eagerness and commitment to the role, emphasizing his confidence in the team and his responsibility to maintain Croatia's status among football's elite. Previously managing several English clubs, Bilic returns with a wealth of experience and aims to successfully navigate Croatia through the Euro 2028 qualifiers.

His playing career also highlights significant achievements, including 44 caps for Croatia and a notable presence in the team that secured a third-place finish in the 1998 World Cup. With a seasoned coaching resume, Bilic tackles the task of steering Croatia towards upcoming international competitions.