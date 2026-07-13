Bharat Tex 2026: A Global Textile Extravaganza

In an exciting development for the global textile industry, Bharat Tex 2026 is ready to open its doors on July 14 in New Delhi. Organized by the Bharat Tex Trade Federation with backing from the Ministry of Textiles, this third edition is attracting exhibitors and visitors from 160 countries.

Chairman Naren Goenka highlighted the increased confidence following the success of previous editions, noting that a significant portion of exhibitors are returning participants. This year, the event introduces a new international pavilion, emphasizing the global interest and involvement.

The four-day exhibition, running from July 14 to 17 at Bharat Mandapam, will not only promote export but also unite the entire textile community under one roof. It promises over 1,600 exhibitors, 7,000 buyers, and 100 knowledge sessions, marking a major initiative for the textile industry's growth and collaboration.