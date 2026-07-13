Tensions Escalate: Yemen's Skies on High Alert

On Monday, the Houthi movement accused Saudi Arabia of launching airstrikes on Sanaa's international airport, escalating tensions in northern Yemen. The Houthi military spokesperson deemed the actions 'blatant aggression' and signaled an end to a recent de-escalation period, threatening retaliation.

Yemen's internationally recognized government, which receives support from Saudi Arabia, closed nationwide airports, citing safety concerns. An Iranian plane destined for Sanaa was diverted to Hodeidah airport, a controlled facility by the Houthis. The situation's complexity is deepened by the ongoing truce amid regional conflicts involving Iran and the Houthis.

The decade-long civil war in Yemen has seen numerous escalations, with recent divisions within the Saudi-led coalition due to UAE-backed separatists advancing in the south. Diplomatic channels with Iran appear exhausted, as threats loom large over violations of Yemeni airspace by alleged Iranian aircraft.