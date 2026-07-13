Tensions Mount as Kernel Halts Operations Amid Russian Assaults

Kernel Holding, Ukraine's top grain exporter, has ceased operations at Chornomorsk port after Russian missile and drone strikes, further escalating tensions in the region. The attacks damaged essential trade infrastructure, while Ukraine hit Russian vessels in retaliatory strikes. The ongoing conflict continues to disrupt key maritime trade routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:12 IST
Tensions Mount as Kernel Halts Operations Amid Russian Assaults
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's leading grain exporter, Kernel Holding, announced a halt in operations at the Chornomorsk port following a surge in Russian military attacks. The recent missile and drone strikes, some of the largest reported, have severely damaged the port's storage and transshipment infrastructure for grain and sunflower products.

Kernel, a vital player in Ukraine's grain and oilseed sector, faces uncertainty over when its operations might resume. Over four years of conflict, Russia has consistently targeted Ukraine's crucial maritime export routes, causing significant disruption to ports like Chornomorsk, integral to Ukraine's foreign trade.

In a related development, a Russian drone strike on a Togolese-flagged merchant vessel at an Odesa district port resulted in five fatalities. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its efforts to cut off Russian logistics, as Ukrainian drones recently targeted multiple Russian ships in the Sea of Azov, pushing tensions even higher.

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