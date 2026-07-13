Police Foil Potential Threat to Islamic Event in England

In a swift crackdown, British police arrested 12 individuals over a suspected extreme right-wing threat against an Islamic event in Suffolk. Attended by approximately 15,000 people, the weekend event faced minor disruptions, closing earlier than planned.

Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood urged unity against hatred, emphasizing Britain's commitment to an open and tolerant society. The arrests underscore the country's elevated 'severe' terrorism threat level, indicating a high likelihood of an attack.

Of those detained, eight men remain in custody under the Terrorism Act, while others face charges of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender. Investigations continue across several locations in England, as authorities search for further evidence.