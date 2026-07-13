Police Foil Potential Threat to Islamic Event in England

British police have arrested 12 individuals connected to a suspected extreme right-wing threat against an Islamic event in Suffolk. Attended by around 15,000 people, the event proceeded with minor disruptions. Authorities stress unity against hatred, as Britain's terrorism threat level remains 'severe'. Investigations continue across multiple locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:06 IST
Police Foil Potential Threat to Islamic Event in England
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  • United Kingdom

In a swift crackdown, British police arrested 12 individuals over a suspected extreme right-wing threat against an Islamic event in Suffolk. Attended by approximately 15,000 people, the weekend event faced minor disruptions, closing earlier than planned.

Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood urged unity against hatred, emphasizing Britain's commitment to an open and tolerant society. The arrests underscore the country's elevated 'severe' terrorism threat level, indicating a high likelihood of an attack.

Of those detained, eight men remain in custody under the Terrorism Act, while others face charges of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender. Investigations continue across several locations in England, as authorities search for further evidence.

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