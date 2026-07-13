Scheffler Aims to Break British Open Curse

Scottie Scheffler aims to become the first player in 18 years to defend the British Open title at Royal Birkdale. With world-class opponents like Rory McIlroy vying for the Claret Jug, Scheffler prepares against stiff competition and challenging course conditions amidst Britain's third summer heatwave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:27 IST
Scheffler Aims to Break British Open Curse
Scottie Scheffler
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scottie Scheffler embarks on a mission at Royal Birkdale this week, seeking to be the first in 18 years to defend the British Open title. The tournament, grappling with a trend of first-time winners, sees Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as frontrunners.

Despite recent setbacks, including a missed cut at the Scottish Open, Scheffler is optimistic about his chances on a course he's never played. Rory McIlroy, energized by past victories and fresh from a solid performance in Scotland, also has his sights set on the Claret Jug.

British players Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Matt Fitzpatrick add local interest as they aim to end the English drought in the championship. With a heatwave transforming the course into fast, dry conditions, and strong winds expected, the competition promises a true test of links golf skills.

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