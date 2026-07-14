India Women Make Historic Test Victory at Lord's

India Women achieved a historic victory against England at Lord's, with all-rounder Deepti Sharma's family expressing immense pride. The win marked the team's seventh in the last 11 Tests on English soil. Deepti contributed significantly with both bat and ball, leading to a memorable triumph for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 12:26 IST
India Women Make Historic Test Victory at Lord's
Deepti Sharma's morther Sushila Sharma. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a historic feat, India's women's cricket team secured a convincing victory over England in the inaugural Women's Test at Lord's, winning by 270 runs. This marked not only a continuation of their unbeaten streak in England but also their seventh win in the last 11 matches in this format.

Father of Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, Bhagwan Sharma, expressed profound pride in the team's performance, noting the significance of several cricketing legends present at the match. Deepti impressed with both bat and ball, highlighting her role in a win that included a landmark century by Yastika Bhatia.

Amid a hectic schedule, Deepti is set to play for Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred Women after the historic Test and will participate in the Asian Games come September. Her mother, Sushila, emphasized the victory as a collective achievement for India, underscoring the pride felt by families across the nation in the nation's 'daughters'.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
3
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel
4
Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Germany

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026