India Women Make Historic Test Victory at Lord's

In a historic feat, India's women's cricket team secured a convincing victory over England in the inaugural Women's Test at Lord's, winning by 270 runs. This marked not only a continuation of their unbeaten streak in England but also their seventh win in the last 11 matches in this format.

Father of Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, Bhagwan Sharma, expressed profound pride in the team's performance, noting the significance of several cricketing legends present at the match. Deepti impressed with both bat and ball, highlighting her role in a win that included a landmark century by Yastika Bhatia.

Amid a hectic schedule, Deepti is set to play for Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred Women after the historic Test and will participate in the Asian Games come September. Her mother, Sushila, emphasized the victory as a collective achievement for India, underscoring the pride felt by families across the nation in the nation's 'daughters'.