Historic Win at Lord's: India Women Triumph Over England in Maiden Test

Team India's women's cricket team made history at Lord's Cricket Ground with a stunning 270-run victory over England in their debut Test match at the location. The nation rejoices in their success, with Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh's father, Manabendra Ghosh, expressing the collective pride felt across the country.

Manabendra Ghosh emphasized the importance of playing at such an iconic venue, describing it as a dream come true. He praised the confidence and skill that players like Richa bring to the game, urging them to continue their impressive performances and maintain national pride.

The match saw Yastika Bhatia etch her name in history by scoring the first Test century by a woman at Lord's, propelling India to a dominant position with a declared score of 341/7 in the second innings. This was further bolstered by Smriti Mandhana's half-century and Richa Ghosh's unbeaten fifty, culminating in a landmark win for Indian women's cricket.