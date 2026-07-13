Historic Win at Lord's: India Women Triumph Over England in Maiden Test

In a groundbreaking moment, Team India Women clinched a significant 270-run victory against England at Lord's, marking their first women's Test win at the esteemed venue. The match spotlighted standout performances from Yastika Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana, solidifying India's prowess in red-ball cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:58 IST
Historic Win at Lord's: India Women Triumph Over England in Maiden Test
Indian Women celebrating the fall of a wicket at Lords. (Photo/@BCCIWomen) . Image Credit: ANI

Team India's women's cricket team made history at Lord's Cricket Ground with a stunning 270-run victory over England in their debut Test match at the location. The nation rejoices in their success, with Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh's father, Manabendra Ghosh, expressing the collective pride felt across the country.

Manabendra Ghosh emphasized the importance of playing at such an iconic venue, describing it as a dream come true. He praised the confidence and skill that players like Richa bring to the game, urging them to continue their impressive performances and maintain national pride.

The match saw Yastika Bhatia etch her name in history by scoring the first Test century by a woman at Lord's, propelling India to a dominant position with a declared score of 341/7 in the second innings. This was further bolstered by Smriti Mandhana's half-century and Richa Ghosh's unbeaten fifty, culminating in a landmark win for Indian women's cricket.

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