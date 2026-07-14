Strategic Play Over Power: Jon Rahm's Approach to Royal Birkdale

Jon Rahm plans to strategically tackle the challenging conditions at the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Avoiding the temptation to rely on power, Rahm intends to use precision to navigate the firm, dry course, drawing from past experiences to stay in contention over the four rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 15:45 IST
Strategic Play Over Power: Jon Rahm's Approach to Royal Birkdale
  • Country:
  • England

Jon Rahm, a prominent Spanish golfer, is preparing to navigate the demanding conditions at the Royal Birkdale during the 154th Open Championship.

Rahm intends to avoid the temptation to rely solely on power in the firm, dry conditions that may tempt many players to hit long distances. Drawing from past experiences, he emphasizes the importance of precision and strategic gameplay.

The weather forecast predicts a heatwave continuation in the UK, which means the course will remain hard and fast, further testing a golfer's skill and strategic choices as they navigate through the event.

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