Strategic Play Over Power: Jon Rahm's Approach to Royal Birkdale

Jon Rahm, a prominent Spanish golfer, is preparing to navigate the demanding conditions at the Royal Birkdale during the 154th Open Championship.

Rahm intends to avoid the temptation to rely solely on power in the firm, dry conditions that may tempt many players to hit long distances. Drawing from past experiences, he emphasizes the importance of precision and strategic gameplay.

The weather forecast predicts a heatwave continuation in the UK, which means the course will remain hard and fast, further testing a golfer's skill and strategic choices as they navigate through the event.