Sun Shines on Surging Teams: Oriental Cup Day 4 Highlights

After days of rain, bright sunshine finally illuminated the fourth day of the Oriental Cup 2026, setting the stage for an exhilarating Round of 16 in the Boys' category. The improved conditions saw teams like Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and others seize the opportunity to secure quarterfinal spots.

Delhi Public School, RK Puram opened the day with a commanding 3-1 triumph over Navy Children School, thanks to Abhav Bhardwaj's hat-trick. Meanwhile, Delhi Public School, Vasant Vihar dominated Sanskriti School 5-0, with Abhyuday Singh's three goals leading the charge.

Other matches saw St. Francis De Sales defeat Tagore International 3-0, and Step by Step School advance after a penalty shootout win over The Air Force School. The event continues with strong participation and support from key sponsors, promising scholarships for standout players.