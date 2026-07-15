Haiti's Historic Split: Coach Sebastien Migne and World Cup Milestone

Haiti's football federation has parted ways with coach Sebastien Migne. Migne, who played a pivotal role in leading Haiti to their first World Cup appearance since 1974, will no longer helm the national team. This split marks the end of a historic chapter in Haiti's football journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 05:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 05:16 IST
Haiti's Historic Split: Coach Sebastien Migne and World Cup Milestone
  • Country:
  • Haiti

In a surprising development, the Haitian football federation announced its decision to sever ties with coach Sebastien Migne. This move comes on the heels of Migne's success in leading the national team to its first World Cup since 1974.

Coach Migne's tenure was marked by impressive accomplishments, most notably securing Haiti's place on the global stage after nearly five decades. The federation's decision was unexpected, given the widespread appreciation for Migne's contributions.

This departure marks the end of an era that saw Haitian football reach new heights. Observers are now keenly watching for Haiti's next steps in maintaining this newfound international presence.

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