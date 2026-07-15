In a surprising development, the Haitian football federation announced its decision to sever ties with coach Sebastien Migne. This move comes on the heels of Migne's success in leading the national team to its first World Cup since 1974.

Coach Migne's tenure was marked by impressive accomplishments, most notably securing Haiti's place on the global stage after nearly five decades. The federation's decision was unexpected, given the widespread appreciation for Migne's contributions.

This departure marks the end of an era that saw Haitian football reach new heights. Observers are now keenly watching for Haiti's next steps in maintaining this newfound international presence.