Kadidiatou Diani Joins London City Lionesses for Exciting New Chapter

In a significant move for the Women’s Super League, London City Lionesses have announced the signing of French forward Kadidiatou Diani from Olympique Lyonnais, solidifying a three-year contract. This acquisition represents a bold step for the club, who have now added four major players during this summer's transfer period.

Diani, known for her agility and scoring prowess, is expected to inject fresh energy into the team's attacking lineup, offering new strategic options on the field. The forward has been a key player for Lyon, and her international experience is set to be an asset for the Lionesses' ambitions this season.

With this latest signing, London City Lionesses aim to strengthen their chances in the competitive Women’s Super League, signaling their intent to rise through the ranks with a rejuvenated squad poised for success.