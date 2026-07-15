Kadidiatou Diani Joins London City Lionesses for Exciting New Chapter

London City Lionesses have secured the signing of France forward Kadidiatou Diani from Olympique Lyonnais on a three-year contract. This marks the club's fourth significant acquisition this summer, enhancing their competitive edge in the Women's Super League. Diani's addition is expected to bring a new level of dynamism to the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:00 IST
Kadidiatou Diani Joins London City Lionesses for Exciting New Chapter
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant move for the Women’s Super League, London City Lionesses have announced the signing of French forward Kadidiatou Diani from Olympique Lyonnais, solidifying a three-year contract. This acquisition represents a bold step for the club, who have now added four major players during this summer's transfer period.

Diani, known for her agility and scoring prowess, is expected to inject fresh energy into the team's attacking lineup, offering new strategic options on the field. The forward has been a key player for Lyon, and her international experience is set to be an asset for the Lionesses' ambitions this season.

With this latest signing, London City Lionesses aim to strengthen their chances in the competitive Women’s Super League, signaling their intent to rise through the ranks with a rejuvenated squad poised for success.

TRENDING

1
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
2
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
3
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
4
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026