CSK's New Era: Ashwin Calls for Fresh Direction Post-Fleming

Ravichandran Ashwin urges Chennai Super Kings to plan beyond Stephen Fleming's era as head coach. He suggests MS Dhoni as an ideal successor, considering his deep ties with CSK and synergy with Fleming. As the franchise enters a transitional phase, new leadership is crucial for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 20:32 IST
CSK's New Era: Ashwin Calls for Fresh Direction Post-Fleming
MS Dhoni. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development within the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has emphasized the need for the franchise to envision a future beyond Stephen Fleming's prolonged tenure as head coach. The decision by CSK and Fleming to part ways marks the end of one of the most successful partnerships in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Ashwin, shedding light on potential successors, highlighted MS Dhoni as an ideal candidate for the coaching role, provided Dhoni expresses interest. Dhoni's profound understanding of the team dynamics and his successful collaboration with Fleming over the years position him as the best possible option. However, Ashwin acknowledged that any new coach might face challenges due to Dhoni's ongoing influence within CSK and his substantial role in team selection and strategy discussions.

Reflecting on Fleming's tenure, Ashwin noted the strong rapport between Fleming and Dhoni, suggesting it is time for CSK to consider fresh leadership. Fleming, who joined CSK in 2008 and became head coach in 2009, leaves behind a legacy marked by five IPL victories and impressive consistency. As CSK prepares for this transition, identifying a coach capable of independent decision-making remains paramount.

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