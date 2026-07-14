Wales Boosts Squad With Key Additions Ahead of Crucial Clash

Wales has bolstered its team by adding versatile forward Freddie Thomas and hooker Elliot Dee for the Nations Championship against South Africa amid concerns about captain Dewi Lake's fitness. Dewi suffered a groin injury but continues light training. Team selection will be announced by coach Steve Tandy on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:59 IST
Wales Boosts Squad With Key Additions Ahead of Crucial Clash
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Wales has strengthened its squad by selecting forward Freddie Thomas and hooker Elliot Dee for their upcoming Nations Championship match against South Africa in Durban. The inclusion comes as Wales monitors the health of team captain Dewi Lake, who suffered a groin injury during their recent loss to Argentina.

Lake participated in light training on Tuesday, and forwards coach Danny Wilson stated that Lake’s chances of playing are currently positive, though his condition over the next 24 hours will be crucial.

Additional concerns surround loose-forward Taine Plumtree, who is also nursing an injury. Head coach Steve Tandy is set to announce the team's lineup on Thursday morning.

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