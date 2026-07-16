Tactical Shift: Vaa'i Moves to Flanker for All Blacks

In a strategic move, the All Blacks have repositioned Tupou Vaa'i from lock to blindside flanker for their upcoming match against Ireland in the Nations Championship. The game is set to take place at the iconic Eden Park in Auckland this Saturday.

Head coach Dave Rennie is not shying away from making bold decisions, as evident from the four changes introduced to the lineup that previously bested Italy. This reshuffle demonstrates Rennie's tactical depth and adaptability as he fine-tunes the team's dynamics.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how Vaa'i, along with the other changes, impacts the team's performance in this crucial encounter. The alteration signifies potential shifts in strategy pivotal for facing tough international competition.