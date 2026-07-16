Argentina's Late Surge Dashes England's World Cup Final Dreams

England seemed headed for their first FIFA World Cup final since 1966 as Anthony Gordon secured an early second-half lead against the defending champions Argentina on Wednesday at the Atlanta Stadium. However, England's prospects faded over the final 37 minutes, succumbing to a 2-1 comeback orchestrated by La Albiceleste, securing their place in the 2026 Final.

Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute strike initially positioned England to end their long wait for a World Cup final appearance. But the closing stages saw Argentina overturn the lead with goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, maintaining their title defense. Head coach Thomas Tuchel's defensive substitutions swung momentum in Argentina's favor, allowing the champions to dominate possession and eventually seal their victory.

England's initial organization and competitive edge gave way to Argentina's relentless attacks, particularly after Gordon was replaced by defender Ezri Konsa. Further defensive changes saw six defenders on the pitch, leaving England's remaining attackers overwhelmed and without pace, as Argentina capitalized to exploit the deeper-set English defense, highlighting a tactical shift attributed to Tuchel's decisions.