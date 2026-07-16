Tuchel Stays: FA Backs Coach for Euro 2028 Despite World Cup Heartbreak

England head coach Thomas Tuchel is expected to continue leading the Three Lions through UEFA Euro 2028, despite their recent semifinal exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Reports from ESPN indicate that the Football Association (FA) still fully supports Tuchel, even after the team's heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Argentina.

In the tense semifinal clash in Atlanta, Anthony Gordon initially put England ahead in the 55th minute. Yet, Argentina's Enzo Fernandez equalized in the 85th minute, and Lautaro Martinez clinched the win with a stoppage-time goal. Despite the defeat, the FA maintains confidence in Tuchel, having extended his contract prior to the tournament.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham commended the players and coaching staff's efforts, expressing disappointment over the outcome. He praised the resilience displayed by the squad and extended his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support. England will now face France in the third-place playoff, as Argentina advances to the final against Spain.