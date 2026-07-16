Scheffler Targets History at Royal Birkdale
The British Open teed off under clear skies at Royal Birkdale, with American golfer Scottie Scheffler aiming to secure consecutive victories, a feat last achieved in 2008.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British Open commenced on a sunny day at the storied Royal Birkdale in Southport, setting the stage for a thrilling golf competition.
Among the contenders, American Scottie Scheffler, eyes an ambitious target: becoming the first golfer since 2008 to win consecutive British Open titles.
The tournament promises a compelling spectacle as players vie for one of the sport's most prestigious accolades.