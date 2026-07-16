Asian Games Gold: India's Fast Track to Olympic Qualification

Former Indian hockey captain Sardar Singh emphasizes the significance of winning gold at the Asian Games for Olympic qualification. He credits recent successes to technical advancements and world-class coaching, urging the team to maintain focus and manage injuries with just 20 days separating the World Cup and Asian Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 16:41 IST
Asian Games Gold: India's Fast Track to Olympic Qualification
Former Indian captain Sardar Singh. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Sardar Singh, former captain of India's hockey team, underscores the critical importance of the upcoming Asian Games, which carry added weight as a qualifier for the Olympics.

Despite the proximity of the Hockey World Cup and Asian Games, Singh believes India's recent successes, highlighted by strong performances in the FIH Hockey Pro League, are thanks to technical enhancements and exceptional coaching. He emphasizes the need for effective injury management during the brief 20-day interval between tournaments, with the World Cup slated for August 15-30 in Belgium and the Netherlands, and the Asian Games from September 19 to October 4 in Japan.

Singh notes the team's recent promising achievements, underscoring the importance of disciplined play and adherence to game plans. As India's men's team prepares for the World Cup tournament, they aim to leverage their outstanding form to secure an Olympic berth.

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