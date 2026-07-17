India's U17 Women's Team Begins Road to 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Indian U17 women's football team has kicked off preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, with 24 players reporting for a camp-cum-trials session at The Sports School, Bengaluru. This marks the initial phase of their journey to the Qualifiers in Malaysia, scheduled for October 5 to 11, 2026. The team, drawn in Group E, will face hosts Malaysia, Syria, and Iraq.

Leading the charge is new head coach Joakim Alexandersson, who takes over from Pamela Conti, the former coach who concluded her tenure this May. Alexandersson, celebrated for leading the previous batch to the 2026 tournament and managing the U20 team, is tasked with guiding the team through this new qualification cycle.

The camp represents a pivotal step in their quest for back-to-back qualifications after the team reached the Asian Cup quarter-finals for the first time just three months ago. Scouting continues nationwide, with Alexandersson actively identifying talent, including participating in events like the Khelo India Performance Assessment Camp and visiting the FIFA-AIFF Telangana Talent Academy. The process extends into the AIFF U17 Women's Youth League 2026-27, with further evaluations to be carried out before finalizing the preliminary squad.