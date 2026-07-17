Ridhima Dilawari Extends Lead in Women's Pro Golf Tour at Zion Hills

On the second day of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Zion Hills Golf County, Ridhima Dilawari showcased resilience by extending her lead, even after a late double bogey. Heading into the final round, she holds a two-shot lead after scoring a 1-under 71 following her initial round of 68.

Ridhima, who has clinched three wins this season, recorded five birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey on the Par-17th, but a crucial birdie on the final hole helped her finish strong. With a total of 5-under 139, she is ahead of Amandeep Drall and Vidhatri Urs, who both shot 141 over two rounds.

Amid fierce competition, last week’s winner Vani Kapoor fell to fourth place after carding a 1-over 73. Meanwhile, young talent Saanvi Somu, fresh from European tours, began impressively with four birdies in six holes but faltered with consecutive double bogeys, ending even at 144. As the cut falls at 155, the stage is set for an intriguing final round.