Ridhima Dilawari Extends Lead in Women's Pro Golf Tour at Zion Hills

Ridhima Dilawari overcame a late double bogey to increase her lead at the Women's Pro Golf Tour in Zion Hills. With a 1-under 71 in the second round, she leads by two shots over Amandeep Drall and Vidhatri Urs. The competition intensifies as the final round approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 18:06 IST
Ridhima Dilawari Extends Lead in Women's Pro Golf Tour at Zion Hills
Ridhima Dilawari in action during tenth leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour (Image: WPGT). Image Credit: ANI

On the second day of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Zion Hills Golf County, Ridhima Dilawari showcased resilience by extending her lead, even after a late double bogey. Heading into the final round, she holds a two-shot lead after scoring a 1-under 71 following her initial round of 68.

Ridhima, who has clinched three wins this season, recorded five birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey on the Par-17th, but a crucial birdie on the final hole helped her finish strong. With a total of 5-under 139, she is ahead of Amandeep Drall and Vidhatri Urs, who both shot 141 over two rounds.

Amid fierce competition, last week’s winner Vani Kapoor fell to fourth place after carding a 1-over 73. Meanwhile, young talent Saanvi Somu, fresh from European tours, began impressively with four birdies in six holes but faltered with consecutive double bogeys, ending even at 144. As the cut falls at 155, the stage is set for an intriguing final round.

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