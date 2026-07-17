Cricket Legend Garry Sobers Passes Away at 89

Garry Sobers, one of cricket's finest allrounders, has passed away at 89. With a notable career from 1954 to 1974, he played 93 tests for West Indies, scoring 26 centuries. His 365 not out against Pakistan in 1958 held the record for the highest test score until 1994.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:01 IST
Cricket Legend Garry Sobers Passes Away at 89
  • Country:
  • West Indies

Garry Sobers, revered as one of cricket's greatest allrounders, has died at the age of 89, announced West Indies Cricket on Friday.

Sobers, celebrated for his dynamic batting, both medium-fast and spin bowling, and impeccable fielding, represented West Indies in 93 tests over two decades, from 1954 to 1974.

He notched up 26 centuries, with a memorable innings of 365 not out against Pakistan in 1958, a record that stood as the highest individual score in a test match until broken by Brian Lara in 1994.

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