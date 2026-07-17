Garry Sobers: Cricket's Legendary All-Rounder Passes at 89

Garry Sobers, esteemed as one of the greatest all-round cricketers, passed away at 89. Known for his versatile cricketing skills, Sobers played a significant role in revolutionizing the sport. Born in Barbados, he overcame early adversities to become a celebrated icon, achieving numerous milestones, including being knighted in 1975.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:10 IST
Garry Sobers: Cricket's Legendary All-Rounder Passes at 89
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Garry Sobers, an illustrious figure in cricket history, has passed away at the age of 89, according to an announcement by West Indies Cricket. Sobers, renowned for his unparalleled skills, left an indelible mark on the sport by setting remarkable records and steering his team to victory.

Born in St Michael, Barbados, in 1936, Sobers faced early life challenges, losing his father at a young age. Despite these hardships, his affinity for cricket shone through from an early age, eventually paving his way to exceptional achievements on the international stage.

Sobers, whose career was adorned with accolades such as being knighted and named one of the 10 National Heroes of Barbados, emphasized the importance of hard work over inherent talent. The cricket world mourns the loss of a true legend, whose legacy will persist for generations.

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