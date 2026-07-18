France Aims for Bronze Glory in 2026 FIFA World Cup Farewell

France's head coach Didier Deschamps has acknowledged the team's lack of enthusiasm for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff against England in Miami. Despite this, he insists it's their duty to compete and win the bronze medal, following a semi-final loss to Spain.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Deschamps highlighted that neither France nor England wished to play the match. However, he stressed the importance of competing for the third-place title, stating, "I have a duty for this game. It is not a friendly. It's a third-place playoff."

Deschamps, preparing for his final match with the national team, emphasized that while the players are not thrilled about their current position, they are committed to achieving the last objective. Defender Ibrahima Konate echoed this sentiment, expressing the team's determination to bid Deschamps a winning farewell by securing the bronze medal.