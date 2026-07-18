Erupting Conflict: Iran and US Escalate Gulf Tensions

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a severe warning to countries hosting American troops, indicating potential retaliatory measures due to intensifying regional disputes. The IRGC demands that these host nations activate civil defense units, accusing them of allowing their territories to be used for offenses against Iran, reports the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Executing its threat, the IRGC claimed responsibility for strikes on American military sites in Kuwait, citing damages and casualties from drone and missile attacks on Camp Arifjan and the US Ali Al Salem Air Base. Iran asserts these strikes disabled radar systems and compromised critical military infrastructure.

The escalation comes amid renewed military engagements between the US and Iran, focusing on the control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has disrupted maritime transit and driven up global oil prices, with both nations exchanging strikes that include American attacks on Iranian targets, prompting retaliatory actions from Tehran.