Nikhat Zareen: From Surgery to a Strong Comeback

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen is on the road to recovery following knee surgery. Despite recent setbacks, including missing selections for major games, she remains determined and grateful to her medical team and sponsors. Zareen vows to return stronger, highlighting her resilience and fighting spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:32 IST
Nikhat Zareen: From Surgery to a Strong Comeback
Nikhat Zareen (Photo: X/ @nikhat_zareen). Image Credit: ANI

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen has shared an inspiring update on her journey to recovery, following knee surgery that sidelined her from major competitions. In an emotional Instagram post, Zareen, known for her fighting spirit, expressed gratitude to her medical team and sponsors at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Reliance Foundation Sports, for their unwavering support in her recovery process.

Facing a tough phase over recent months due to ongoing knee pain, Zareen underwent surgery and is now determined to return to the ring stronger. She assured her followers that, armed with patience, faith, and determination, she is viewing this period as a minor setback in her boxing career, not its conclusion. "This is just a pause, not the end. I'll be back soon, stronger than ever," Zareen proclaimed.

Zareen's resolve comes after missing crucial selections for the 2026 Commonwealth and Asian Games, following an unexpected semi-final loss in the national trials to Sakshi Chaudhary. Although Minakshi Hooda clinched the women's 48kg Asian Boxing Championships title, her transition to the 51kg category also ended in defeat against Chaudhary, underlining the competitive nature of India's boxing scene.

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