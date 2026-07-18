Ajax Bolsters Attack with Marcos Leonardo Signing

Ajax has acquired Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal for a transfer fee of just under €20 million ($22.88 million), according to an announcement by the Dutch football club on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 11:17 IST
Ajax Bolsters Attack with Marcos Leonardo Signing
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Ajax has confirmed the signing of Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo from the Saudi club Al-Hilal, securing the forward for a transfer fee of just under €20 million, which equates to $22.88 million in the current exchange rate.

This acquisition marks a strategic move by the Dutch giants to strengthen their attacking options after an intensive recruitment campaign aimed at bolstering the squad's front line.

With Leonardo's proven track record on the field, Ajax anticipates his contribution will provide a significant impact as they aim for success in domestic and European competitions.

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