Ashi Chouksey Aims for New Heights at Hangzhou ISSF World Cup

Indian rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey gears up for the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China, aiming to continue her winning streak following a successful campaign at the 2023 Asian Games. Chouksey emphasizes the importance of yoga and strong support from her team in achieving her goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 17:50 IST
Ashi Chouksey Aims for New Heights at Hangzhou ISSF World Cup
Indian shooter Ashi Chouksey. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three years after a standout performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, Ashi Chouksey, renowned Indian rifle shooter, is poised to shine again as she competes at the ISSF World Cup in the same city. Chouksey's previous success, which included two silver medals and a bronze, has marked her as a top contender in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

Departing for Hangzhou with her teammates, Chouksey shared insights during a Media Day organized by the National Rifle Association of India. She highlighted the rigorous preparations leading up to the event and her focus on enhancing mental and physical aspects of her training, particularly through yoga, which aids her concentration and breathing—crucial elements in precision shooting.

She expressed gratitude to India's support team, noting their role in maintaining athletes' physical wellness amid a packed competition schedule. Looking to emulate her past success, Chouksey sees the World Cup as a pivotal step towards further triumph at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games later this year.

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