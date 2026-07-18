Sufiya Sufi's Epic 'Run for Dreams': A Tribute to Patriotism and Perseverance

Renowned ultra-distance runner Sufiya Sufi arrived in Banihal as part of her inspirational 'Run for Dreams' campaign, which honors the Indian Armed Forces. Her impressive 5,000-kilometer journey from Kanyakumari to the Karakoram Pass aims to spread the message of resilience, determination, and patriotism across the nation.

Upon entering Banihal, Sufi received unwavering support from the 166 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The personnel provided comprehensive security and logistical assistance as she navigated the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, ensuring her safe passage through the rugged mountainous landscape.

Sufi spoke passionately about her journey and the enthusiastic support from both local citizens and CRPF personnel. Stressing the importance of breaking mental barriers, she emphasized that women can achieve extraordinary feats with belief in themselves. Her journey, which started on May 12 and will conclude on August 6, covers 11 Indian states and ends at the iconic Karakoram Pass, after significant stops, including the Kargil War Memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas.