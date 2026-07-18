Yes Bank's Stellar Q1 FY27: Profit Surges 34% Amidst Strong Growth

Yes Bank has announced impressive financial results for the first quarter of FY27, reporting a significant 33.7% increase in net profit to Rs 1,071 crore. The surge is attributed to robust core earnings, improved net interest margins, and a strong asset quality, despite a decline in security receipts and treasury gains.

The bank's net interest income climbed 17.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,786 crore for the quarter ending in June, up from Rs 2,371 crore in the same period last year. Operating profit saw a 25.5% boost, reaching Rs 1,704 crore, while the net interest margin improved from 2.5% to 2.7%, largely due to lower deposit costs.

CEO Vinay M Tonse highlighted the bank's stable asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) holding steady at 1.3% and net NPA at 0.2%. The bank's advances grew by 18.3% year-on-year to Rs 2.85 lakh crore, while deposits rose 14.3% to Rs 3.15 lakh crore. Notably, the bank received multiple credit rating upgrades, reflecting confidence in its future outlook.