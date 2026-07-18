Yes Bank's Stellar Q1 FY27: Profit Surges 34% Amidst Strong Growth

Yes Bank reported a 33.7% increase in net profit to Rs 1,071 crore for Q1 FY27, citing higher core earnings, improved margins, and stable asset quality. Despite reduced gains from security receipts, the bank's net interest income rose 17.5%, and it received multiple credit rating upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 19:30 IST
Yes Bank's Stellar Q1 FY27: Profit Surges 34% Amidst Strong Growth
Representative Image (Photo/Yes Bank). Image Credit: ANI

Yes Bank has announced impressive financial results for the first quarter of FY27, reporting a significant 33.7% increase in net profit to Rs 1,071 crore. The surge is attributed to robust core earnings, improved net interest margins, and a strong asset quality, despite a decline in security receipts and treasury gains.

The bank's net interest income climbed 17.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,786 crore for the quarter ending in June, up from Rs 2,371 crore in the same period last year. Operating profit saw a 25.5% boost, reaching Rs 1,704 crore, while the net interest margin improved from 2.5% to 2.7%, largely due to lower deposit costs.

CEO Vinay M Tonse highlighted the bank's stable asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) holding steady at 1.3% and net NPA at 0.2%. The bank's advances grew by 18.3% year-on-year to Rs 2.85 lakh crore, while deposits rose 14.3% to Rs 3.15 lakh crore. Notably, the bank received multiple credit rating upgrades, reflecting confidence in its future outlook.

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